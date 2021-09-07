5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Receives C$5.21 Average PT from Analysts

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VNP shares. Laurentian cut their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

VNP stock traded up C$0.46 on Friday, hitting C$3.35. 176,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,583. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.21. The stock has a market cap of C$273.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.51. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.49.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.