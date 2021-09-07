6,409 Shares in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth $391,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $69,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $932,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $252,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,103.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,804 shares of company stock valued at $10,787,011 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SI opened at $120.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.32. Silvergate Capital Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

