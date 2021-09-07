$68.70 Million in Sales Expected for Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) will announce $68.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Inspired Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.80 million and the highest is $71.60 million. Inspired Entertainment posted sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will report full-year sales of $192.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $188.90 million to $196.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.10 million, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $275.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSE traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. The company had a trading volume of 159,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,857. Inspired Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $286.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

