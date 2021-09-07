68 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Bought by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Markel by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Markel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Markel by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Markel by 15.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Markel by 0.3% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,255.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,234.17 and its 200-day moving average is $1,195.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Co. has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,288.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

