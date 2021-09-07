$699.15 Million in Sales Expected for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) to post $699.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $689.30 million and the highest is $709.00 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $563.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $2.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth $755,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,126,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,311,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,368. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.36. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.72 and a 1-year high of $67.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

