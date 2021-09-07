$745.24 Million in Sales Expected for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) will post sales of $745.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $804.91 million and the lowest is $634.20 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $534.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH stock traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.39. 143,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,861. LGI Homes has a fifty-two week low of $95.54 and a fifty-two week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.26.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.