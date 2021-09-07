$8.35 Million in Sales Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) to post $8.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.08 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will report full year sales of $67.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.10 million to $70.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $53.24 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $97.19 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AnaptysBio.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.58 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANAB shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.99. 557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,248. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.92 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AnaptysBio during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AnaptysBio (ANAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.