829 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,112 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $125.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.33 and a 52 week high of $159.70.

