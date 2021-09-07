$88.45 Million in Sales Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to announce $88.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.13 million to $88.95 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare reported sales of $70.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year sales of $342.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $340.26 million to $345.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $389.05 million, with estimates ranging from $368.89 million to $405.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $82.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

Shares of TRHC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,105. The firm has a market cap of $745.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

In other news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $442,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,699,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,352 shares of company stock worth $1,345,784. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

