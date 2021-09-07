$91.31 Million in Sales Expected for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will announce sales of $91.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nevro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $92.70 million and the lowest is $90.40 million. Nevro posted sales of $108.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year sales of $398.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $385.18 million to $415.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.62 million, with estimates ranging from $447.35 million to $490.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.17.

In other news, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Keith Grossman bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Nevro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Nevro by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Nevro by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.20. 14,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.53. Nevro has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $188.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -63.55 and a beta of 1.06.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

