A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect A-Mark Precious Metals to post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $57.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31. The stock has a market cap of $551.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A-Mark Precious Metals stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct Sales. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

