AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SKFRY. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.16 price objective on AB SKF (publ) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.08.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

AB SKF (publ) stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. AB SKF has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.79 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) provides bearings, seals, condition monitoring, and lubrication systems and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers products in various categories, such as rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial seals, automotive seals, lubrication management, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, and vehicle aftermarket products.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.