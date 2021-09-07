AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 74.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,227 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,254,000. Level Four Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 23,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in AbbVie by 9.7% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 34,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.47.

AbbVie stock opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $112.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

