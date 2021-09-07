Actinium Achieves Market Cap of $887,534.15 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $887,534.15 and $21,285.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,374,350 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.