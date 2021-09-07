Acute Angle Cloud Market Capitalization Reaches $2.17 Million (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $2.17 million and $869,502.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Acute Angle Cloud alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47,170.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,508.02 or 0.07436873 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $676.03 or 0.01433154 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00384823 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.96 or 0.00129230 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.64 or 0.00588590 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $270.42 or 0.00573279 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00335229 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Profile

AAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Acute Angle Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Acute Angle Cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.