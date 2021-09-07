Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) PT Raised to $725.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $675.00 to $725.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.77.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $666.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $625.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $540.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 52 week low of $420.78 and a 52 week high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,343,473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 56.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,842.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,153 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,311,000 after acquiring an additional 647,036 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 29.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

