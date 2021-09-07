Adshares (ADS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $333,932.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Adshares has a market capitalization of $24.18 million and approximately $333,932.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00003303 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Adshares has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00055249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009279 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,605,963 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Buying and Selling Adshares

