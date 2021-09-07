Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 31,453 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,453 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,573,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,736,000 after buying an additional 535,201 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.55 per share, for a total transaction of $100,654.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 19,611 shares of company stock worth $759,073 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $36.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on DXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

