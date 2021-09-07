Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 7,003 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 15.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after acquiring an additional 638,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,314.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 77,844 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $71.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.46.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $765,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,729,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,182,645.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,394 shares of company stock worth $4,637,218 in the last three months. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

