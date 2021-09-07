Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,390,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after acquiring an additional 120,446 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,140,000 after acquiring an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 74.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,390,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 592,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,029,000 after acquiring an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

OLLI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.27.

OLLI opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.32 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $415.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.60 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $133,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,448 shares in the company, valued at $217,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,988 shares of company stock worth $3,696,331. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

