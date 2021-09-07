Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 414.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 433,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 349,261 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $1,397,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 106.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $1,754,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter worth $422,000.

NYSE MHD opened at $17.04 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

