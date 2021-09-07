Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 704 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.28% of Stoneridge worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,061,000 after acquiring an additional 109,083 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after buying an additional 490,424 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,046,816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,299,000 after buying an additional 24,277 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 817,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,011,000 after buying an additional 60,348 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 723,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 385,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $273,454.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $637.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

