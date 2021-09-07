Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.83.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. Aflac has a twelve month low of $33.37 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total value of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

