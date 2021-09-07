Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aflac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. upped their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 26,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,394. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.84. The company has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

