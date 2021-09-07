Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.150-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.280-$4.310 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on A. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.77.

A traded down $2.25 on Tuesday, reaching $177.03. 12,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.94 and its 200-day moving average is $140.88. The company has a market cap of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a twelve month low of $94.76 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,274.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Agilent Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 33,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Agilent Technologies worth $170,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

