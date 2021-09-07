AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.34.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGNC Investment will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.