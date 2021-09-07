Aidos Kuneen Price Tops $0.56 (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Aidos Kuneen coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular exchanges. Aidos Kuneen has a total market cap of $13.88 million and approximately $946,496.00 worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aidos Kuneen has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,987.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.15 or 0.07342761 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $674.48 or 0.01435456 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.73 or 0.00380382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.64 or 0.00126933 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.92 or 0.00572330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.91 or 0.00561669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006688 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.90 or 0.00338187 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. The official website for Aidos Kuneen is aidoskuneen.com . Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

Aidos Kuneen Coin Trading

