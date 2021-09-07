Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) has been assigned an average rating of “Sell” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.28 ($3.85).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AF. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.33) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.91 ($4.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €4.01 and a 200-day moving average of €4.58. Air France-KLM has a one year low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a one year high of €14.65 ($17.24).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

