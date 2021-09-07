Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Raised by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jabodon PT Co. now owns 9,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 315.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $170.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $152.80 and a one year high of $319.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

