Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ATD.B stock traded down C$0.21 on Tuesday, hitting C$50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.60. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.