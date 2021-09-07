Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 8th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ATD.B stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$50.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,164,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,285,661. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.60. The stock has a market cap of C$53.78 billion and a PE ratio of 16.26. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of C$36.03 and a 52 week high of C$52.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.76.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATD.B shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$55.93.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.