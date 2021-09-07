Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 1,204 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FirstService during the first quarter worth $210,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $188.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.89. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.20 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.83.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

