Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $957,000 in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 114,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after purchasing an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XL Fleet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 78,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in XL Fleet by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 246,359 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XL opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 339.67 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.22. XL Fleet Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.41 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research cut XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

