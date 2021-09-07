Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 13,400 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $36.01 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.63 and a fifty-two week high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.70.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 1,219.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at $416,614.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,775 shares of company stock worth $116,276 and sold 86,821 shares worth $2,703,328. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

