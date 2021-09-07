Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,071 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $124.24 on Tuesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $82.48 and a one year high of $177.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average is $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $842.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.39.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 28.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.75 per share, with a total value of $316,740.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

