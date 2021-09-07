Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,001 Shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Epizyme worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,392,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,094,000 after acquiring an additional 481,030 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 306,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,270 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Shares of EPZM opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $14.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86. The firm has a market cap of $567.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.18.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 788.60% and a negative return on equity of 216.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EPZM. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.