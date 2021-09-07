Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $10.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,885.02. 42,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,935. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,675.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2,394.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

