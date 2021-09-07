Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,178,651,000 after purchasing an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after acquiring an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after acquiring an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 7.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.35.

Humana stock traded down $4.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $411.08. 8,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,341. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.83. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $370.22 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.