Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.0% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

RTX traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,170,628. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.92 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

