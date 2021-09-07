Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,390 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $3,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,588 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% during the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 185,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJRD traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 2,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,989. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.15 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.38.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

