Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $7.97 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Snap-on worth $7,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Snap-on by 16.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snap-on by 9.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Snap-on by 5.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $871,720.08. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.33. 1,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,065. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $138.94 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.39. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.67.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

