Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,977,000 after buying an additional 9,207,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4,039.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,769,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,743,000 after buying an additional 7,582,117 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at $908,783,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,053,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,170,000 after buying an additional 2,260,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,358,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $800,527,000 after buying an additional 37,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.39. The stock had a trading volume of 17,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,404. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day moving average is $144.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

