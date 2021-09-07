Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.5% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 279.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $170,767,000 after buying an additional 50,233 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 7,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 368 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,087.17.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $17.81 on Tuesday, reaching $2,913.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,817. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,721.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,433.42. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total transaction of $8,776,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 464,289 shares of company stock valued at $327,284,229. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

