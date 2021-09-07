Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Purchases 742 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.2% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,386 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.

Broadcom stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $495.80. The stock had a trading volume of 23,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,686. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $343.48 and a 12 month high of $507.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $481.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $470.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

