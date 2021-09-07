Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,020 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 131,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 91,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.42. 415,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,128,094. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

