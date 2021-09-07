Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $154.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $159.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.52. The company has a market capitalization of $213.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

