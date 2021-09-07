ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $985,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

