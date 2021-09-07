ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.41). ALX Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ ALXO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70 and a beta of 4.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $117.45.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth $985,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at $1,045,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 96,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALX Oncology (ALXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.