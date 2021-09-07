Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Boosted by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $50,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $49,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,152.47.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,478.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3,462.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,320.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.