Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $97,475.84 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:AMBA traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, reaching $136.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,076. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.06. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ambarella by 10,563.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

