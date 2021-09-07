Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) to report sales of $3.28 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.34 billion. Amcor reported sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year sales of $13.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $13.33 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMCR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.77.

Shares of AMCR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.22. 5,482,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,002. Amcor has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $12.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.51%.

In other Amcor news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,766 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,204,909 shares of company stock valued at $15,019,767. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Amcor by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,051,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,306,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amcor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,166,000 after acquiring an additional 436,316 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,929,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,057 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Amcor by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,003,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Amcor by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after acquiring an additional 612,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Amcor

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

